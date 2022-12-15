American Research & Management Co. Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Dover accounts for about 1.6% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dover by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Dover by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Insider Activity at Dover

Dover Stock Performance

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $140.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.29 and its 200-day moving average is $129.23. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

