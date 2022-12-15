American Research & Management Co. Has $12.01 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 3.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Research & Management Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 36,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

