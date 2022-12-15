American Research & Management Co. Grows Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 561,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 257,212 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $53.94.

