American Research & Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 123.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Okta by 49.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Okta by 22.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 768.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 74.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $234.79.

Insider Activity at Okta

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,803 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

