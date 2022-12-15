American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $154.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

