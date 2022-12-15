AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.18

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 9889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

AMC Networks Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $739.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

AMC Networks Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

