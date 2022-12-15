Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ambarella to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $220.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 61.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Ambarella by 38.6% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Ambarella by 6.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 81,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 132.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

