Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.46. 111,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,689,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

