Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Altisource Asset Management

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.