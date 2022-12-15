Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Gap Down to $48.01

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.01, but opened at $46.04. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 215 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.88, a PEG ratio of 197.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.47 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,118. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Altair Engineering by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,359 shares of the software’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,530 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

