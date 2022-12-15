Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Gap Down to $48.01

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.01, but opened at $46.04. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 197.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.47 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,278 shares of company stock worth $3,099,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,359 shares of the software’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,530 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

