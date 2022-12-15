Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,872.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,717 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,974,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,483,105,000 after acquiring an additional 186,145 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

