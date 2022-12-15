Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,865.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

