Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Up 32.1% in November

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alpha Teknova Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,505. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $141.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 86.67%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289,433 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 720,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 76,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 100.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 329,213 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 40.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

