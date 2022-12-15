Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Up 32.1% in November

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Alpha Teknova Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Alpha Teknova stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,505. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $141.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 86.67%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Alpha Teknova Company Profile
Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Teknova (TKNO)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.