Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Down to $8.98

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $8.15. Alight shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 62,687 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Alight Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Alight’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Alight by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 141,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 668,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 289,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alight by 59.3% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 595,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

