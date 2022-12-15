Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Down to $8.98

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $8.15. Alight shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 62,687 shares.
A number of research firms recently commented on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.69.
In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Alight by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 141,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 668,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 289,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alight by 59.3% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 595,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
