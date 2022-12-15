Algorand Price Down 4.7% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $93.15 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022665 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,356,909,966 coins and its circulating supply is 7,133,519,540 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

