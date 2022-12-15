Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $50.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00077040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00053456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00022245 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004863 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,911,068 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,520,642 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.