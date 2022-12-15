Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Trading Down 0.4%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Alger 35 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alger 35 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger 35 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.