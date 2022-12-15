Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, Alchemix USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix USD has a market capitalization of $235.82 million and approximately $18,465.17 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005663 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

