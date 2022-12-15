Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Rating) rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.10 and last traded at $80.10. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

Alaska Power & Telephone Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

(Get Rating)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska.It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.