Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Aaron Ahola Sells 2,240 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $88.84 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 136,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

