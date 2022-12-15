Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 250,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,552,132.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56.

On Thursday, October 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $1,234,124.45.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $3.32 on Thursday, hitting $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,328,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,850. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average of $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

