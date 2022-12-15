Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $339.00 at Citigroup

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $294.00 to $339.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s current price.

APD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.85 and a 200-day moving average of $257.68. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after acquiring an additional 705,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

