Aion (AION) One Day Volume Tops $2.17 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $16.83 million and $2.17 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00123203 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00229273 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00054763 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00040436 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

