AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) CEO Anthony Hayes Acquires 5,000 Shares

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Hayes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $18,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,195.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Anthony Hayes purchased 5,000 shares of AIkido Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $18,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Anthony Hayes purchased 5,000 shares of AIkido Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400.00.

AIkido Pharma stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIkido Pharma ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts expect that AIkido Pharma Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of AIkido Pharma from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of AIkido Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

