Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Agilysys Stock Up 14.2 %
Shares of AGYS traded up $8.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.85 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 64,115 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,669,000 after buying an additional 73,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Agilysys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 832,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
