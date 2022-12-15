Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of AGYS traded up $8.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 64,115 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,669,000 after buying an additional 73,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Agilysys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 832,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

