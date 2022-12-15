Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 223947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Affirm by 20.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 37.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $1,341,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

