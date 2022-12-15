Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

Featured Stories

