AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of ACM opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $86.94.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in AECOM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 919,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

