Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

