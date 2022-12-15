Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) & Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Head to Head Contrast

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicarious Surgical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 304.04%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Vicarious Surgical N/A -68.56% -45.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Vicarious Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 29.54 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million $0.71 3.25

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

