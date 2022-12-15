Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.60-$12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.10 billion.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $143.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.75. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $141.88 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 77.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

