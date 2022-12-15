Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Accor from €33.00 ($34.74) to €27.40 ($28.84) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accor from €28.10 ($29.58) to €28.50 ($30.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Accor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Accor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Stock Down 1.5 %

ACCYY stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. Accor has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.