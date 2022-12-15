Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACHC. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.90.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $85.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 80.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.