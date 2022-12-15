Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 4.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.15.

Chevron stock opened at $172.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $333.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

