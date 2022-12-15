ABCMETA (META) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,644.63

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $53.68 million and $19,644.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013610 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00043108 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00236962 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00053731 USD and is up 12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $20,910.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

