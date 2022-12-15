AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 293,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $164.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $291.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

