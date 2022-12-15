AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 293,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.