7,214 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.18. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $108.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.