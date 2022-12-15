59,489 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.92. 307,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,623,506. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

