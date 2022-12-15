5,801 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,801 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 309,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.