3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. State Street Corp increased its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 850,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $126.09 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

