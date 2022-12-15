37,801 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,862 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,162,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 729,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 669,938 shares during the period.

BSCP stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

