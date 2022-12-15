3,293 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC opened at $79.47 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76.

