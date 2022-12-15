13,504 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

BATS:IBMM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,612 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82.

