1,302 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 203.7% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 447,775 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $118,772,000 after buying an additional 300,322 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.91.
Insider Activity
Tesla Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.46. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $495.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesla (TSLA)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.