107,885 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of T opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

