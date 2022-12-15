1,000 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Bank of America by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 66,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

