ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.47

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 66056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 65.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

