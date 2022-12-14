YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $196,162.94

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005608 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $218.28 million and $196,162.94 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YUSD Stablecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00506915 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.63 or 0.05066412 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,356.95 or 0.30034982 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00236225 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $295,889.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUSD Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSD Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.