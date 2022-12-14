XRUN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001899 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $333.91 million and $1.01 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00509906 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $881.13 or 0.04868277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.23 or 0.30212166 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

